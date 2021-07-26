Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Raised to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.68 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.70.

Get Real Matters alerts:

REAL stock opened at C$15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$1,090,256.19. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36. Insiders have sold a total of 133,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,946 in the last 90 days.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.