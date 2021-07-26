Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Raymond James (RJF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raymond James (NYSE: RJF):

7/21/2021 – Raymond James is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $146.00 to $154.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid balance sheet and liquidity position keep supporting the company's initiatives to undertake strategic acquisitions, which are expected to continue enhancing service offerings and expanding global footprint. The company’s efficient capital deployment activities seem sustainable on the back of earnings strength. Hence, this will continue to enhance shareholder value. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, higher operating expenses might hurt bottom line to some extent.”

5/28/2021 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $128.50 on Monday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

