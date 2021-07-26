Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE: SKM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/24/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

7/23/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

7/17/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

7/14/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

7/3/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

7/2/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

6/16/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

6/15/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

6/8/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

6/4/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Shares of NYSE:SKM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 374,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

Get SK Telecom CoLtd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom CoLtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom CoLtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.