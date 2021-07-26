Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.68% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 18.31. The company has a market cap of $105.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.41.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

