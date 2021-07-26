Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of The New Home worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 93,335 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 149.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 109,739 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 43.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 43,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New Home by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The New Home stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.54. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

