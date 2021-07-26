Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 202,540 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $7,572,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc stock opened at $117.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $120.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

