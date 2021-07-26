Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 207,337 Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fury Gold Mines were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines by 108.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fury Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

FURY opened at $1.02 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

