Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 92,000 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MREO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

MREO opened at $2.50 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $169.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13.

MREO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

