Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CBNK stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $292.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%.

In other news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $661,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,255. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

