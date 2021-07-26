Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SLM Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for SLM in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SLM. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

