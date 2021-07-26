Research Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGY opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

