Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

7/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/23/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/21/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.53. 220,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,824. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

