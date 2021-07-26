Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ):

7/23/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $181.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Nasdaq was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “

NDAQ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.58. 681,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $188.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.57.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $1,408,936. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

