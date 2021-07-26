Revain Market Cap Hits $557.92 Million (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $557.92 million and $3.38 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

