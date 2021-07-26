Reviewing Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14% Everi -11.65% -13,310.05% -3.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Genius Sports and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00 Everi 0 0 7 1 3.13

Genius Sports currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.39%. Everi has a consensus target price of $24.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.81%. Given Genius Sports’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Everi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genius Sports and Everi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 27.55 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Everi $383.67 million 5.24 -$81.68 million ($0.89) -25.62

Genius Sports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everi.

Summary

Everi beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and loyalty platform, as well as support and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

