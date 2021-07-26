Reviewing Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iron Mountain and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain $4.15 billion 3.02 $342.69 million $3.07 14.14 PotlatchDeltic $1.04 billion 3.39 $166.83 million $2.94 17.89

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than PotlatchDeltic. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Iron Mountain and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain 7.80% 48.47% 3.50% PotlatchDeltic 26.53% 24.67% 13.33%

Dividends

Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iron Mountain has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iron Mountain and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain 1 0 2 0 2.33 PotlatchDeltic 0 4 0 1 2.40

Iron Mountain currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.00%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus target price of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Iron Mountain on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

