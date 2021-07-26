Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.490-0.540 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.090-0.110 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.28 on Monday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

