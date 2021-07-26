Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,791 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.