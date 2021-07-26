Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,850 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.60. 24,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,430. The firm has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.21.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

