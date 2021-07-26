Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 61,824 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

