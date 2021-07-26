Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.12. 431,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $326.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.