Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,762 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

RUN stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $51.17. 18,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,092. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

