RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $19.17.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

