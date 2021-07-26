Rise (RISE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $458.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $688,420.50 and $458.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,004,883 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

