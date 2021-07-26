Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $20,181,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $15,616,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after acquiring an additional 316,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 256.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260,794 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

