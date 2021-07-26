Robert W. Baird Boosts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $145.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HRI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Herc has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $120.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

