Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,102,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,788,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,941,502. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

