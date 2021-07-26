Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

VMBS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,316. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

