Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $249,000 Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $16,836,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $15,593,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $13,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $11,636,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $11,258,000.

Shares of DCRNU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,327. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

