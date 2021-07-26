Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Up 20.7% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.85 or 0.00030934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $121.82 million and approximately $461,261.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

