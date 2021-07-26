Rocket Vault (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 104.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $701,710.20 and approximately $508,182.00 worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00117444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00133529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,486.27 or 0.99941018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002706 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00827236 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.