Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Rogers reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

NYSE ROG traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.40. 20,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.00. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Rogers by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

