Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.91. 59,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock worth $131,133,300 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.