Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS.

ROP stock opened at $496.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.31. The company has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

