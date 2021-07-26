Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,138. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,351.80 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,160 shares of company stock worth $34,587,837. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,493 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

