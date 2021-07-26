Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) a C$161.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$157.33.

EQB stock opened at C$139.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$137.90. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$69.17 and a 52 week high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

