Royal Bank of Canada Buys 119,087 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,087 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Apollo Global Management worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,872,899 shares of company stock worth $109,664,187 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

APO stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.