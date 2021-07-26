Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 57.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

