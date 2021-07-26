Royal Bank of Canada Increases Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 280

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MONY. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 265.60 ($3.47) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

