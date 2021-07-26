Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,400 ($57.49).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,144 ($54.14) on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,279.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

