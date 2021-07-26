Royal Bank of Canada Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $42.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

