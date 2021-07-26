Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

Shares of TSE MFI traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching C$24.84. The company had a trading volume of 208,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,502. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$23.20 and a twelve month high of C$30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

