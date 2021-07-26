Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,654 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.19 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

