Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,003 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGP opened at $37.82 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.43.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

