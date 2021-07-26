Royal Bank of Canada Sells 55,412 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 183,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QVAL opened at $34.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

