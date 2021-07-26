Royal Bank of Canada Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $7.00

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NYSE:TWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 99,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

