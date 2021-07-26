Rupee Hits Market Capitalization of $58,804.04 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $58,804.04 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048836 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,064,200 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

