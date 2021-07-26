Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $4,475.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,889.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.83 or 0.05973648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.79 or 0.01288045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00348801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00133114 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.99 or 0.00576582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00341152 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00272784 BTC.

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,387,909 coins and its circulating supply is 31,270,596 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

