Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $70.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.55 million and the lowest is $69.99 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $29.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $279.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.08 million to $295.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.51 million, with estimates ranging from $241.97 million to $313.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.22 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

