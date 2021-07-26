SafeCoin Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $1,309.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,319.00 or 1.00447880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.83 or 0.01051967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.00348657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00385009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00068499 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004429 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

